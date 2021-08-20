Bitcoin bottomed exactly at best support for this week at 43900/600. Longs worked perfectly on the bounce to 47000 this morning.

Ripple staging a choppy recovery through resistance at 11850/12000 to the next target of 12450/12500.

Ethereum longs at our buying opportunity at 2970/50 worked & we bottomed exactly here this morning again.

Daily analysis

Bitcoin longs at 43900/600 target 45000/300 & minor resistance at 46150/450. Above 47000 can retest 48190. Further gains eventually target 49400/500 then 50500/51000.

Best support at 43900/600. Longs need stops below 42900. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 41000/40500 & 39500, probably as far as 38000.

Ripple through resistance at 11850/12000 to target 12450/12500 before a retest of 13450/490. A break higher targets 13615, 14410, 14540 & 14660.

First support at 11540/510. Further losses target 10850 before strong support at 10350/10100. A break below 10000 risks a slide to 9350/9300.

Ethereum longs at our buying opportunity at 2970/50 worked perfectly as we bounce to minor resistance at 3180/3210 for some profit taking. A break higher retests 3325/35. Above 3350 targets 3400 & above here is a buy signal initially targeting 3580/3600.

A buying opportunity at 2970/50. Longs need stops below 2900. A break lower us a sell signal targeting 2850 then strong support at 2750/2700 for profit taking on shorts.

Chart