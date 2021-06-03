Bitcoin is looking higher, having ping-ponged over a narrowing price range for the past few days. Despite signs of a breakout, some analysts remain cautious.
Bitcoin has risen 8% this week to trade above $38,500, according to CoinDesk 20 data.
Crypto funds are deploying newly subscribed capital, which seems to be pushing the cryptocurrency higher, according to Stack Funds' Co-Founder and COO Matthew Dibb.
"[Limited Partners] are buying the dip, and the new start date for capital deployment/allocation is generally the first day of month," Dibb told CoinDesk.
The rally appears to be a low-leverage, spot-driven move. Funding rates – the cost of holding long positions in the perpetual futures – remain close to zero, according to data provider Glassnode. A high funding rate is taken to represent excess leverage on the bullish side.
The daily chart shows the cryptocurrency has broken out of its two-week-long symmetrical triangle (congestion) pattern and further gains may be in the offing.
"Bitcoin is looking much better technically," Dibb said. "However, we would need to see a weekly close above the previous short-term high of $40,904 to regain confidence of a resumed uptrend." The weekly close is Sunday at UTC 23:59.
Pankaj Balani, co-founder and CEO of the Singapore-based Delta Exchange, expects recovery rallies to be short-lived.
"We expect selling to resume and large supply being offered above $45,000," Balani said.
Bitcoin's daily chart
Source: TradingView
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
