Bitcoin is at key resistance. This is what I am looking for and how I am going to trade it. If you'd like daily updates of all crypto and legacy markets I have a Strategy Group which includes an extensive library of analysis lessons and a vibrant live trading room and community.
The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin decouples and points to $10000 key level
Bitcoin has been performing relatively less than the S&P500 since the end of 2017 – historic highs of the BTC/USD pair – but that has changed in the last few sessions.
Bitcoin recovers weekly losses, aims at $10,000
BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,530, having gained over 6% in the recent 24 hours. The first digital coin recovered from the intraday low of $9,260, however, the short-term trend remains bullish.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD vulnerable to massive longs liquidations
Rumors about the upcoming launch of the long-awaited Ethereum update caused a strong growth of ETH long positions. The trend has gone parabolic and reached unsustainable levels.
BCH/USD trading between the 50-day SMA and 200-day SMA
Bitcoin Cash is battling with selling pressure as the European session commences. From an opening session of $239, BCH only managed to hit intraday highs of $241. The crypto is valued at $238 amid a growing bearish grip.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large
Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.