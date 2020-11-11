BTC/USD – 4H
Within an environment that presents high rates of financial volatility in the face of an expanding world economic crisis, the biggest cryptocurrency (BITCOIN) has managed to show positive bias by doubling its value the past few weeks. BTCUSD has risen by up to 40% since the beginning of October and 7% in just the first week of November, trading above $15,000 and achieving its highest level in almost three years.
Although the data from Google Trends research in regards to the general interest in bitcoin shows that it is below last year’s figures, its current popularity is increasing as well as its value in prices. That is why some companies such as PAYPAL are interested in the space that cryptocurrencies generate to offer services for buying and spending bitcoins, generating a financial shock as a broader signal of the rise in their value due to its institutional adoption as is the case with PAYPAL and Square that have adopted cryptocurrencies as viable investments and payment options.
Another factor by which bitcoin may continue to be a boost in investments is the weakening of the US Dollar, which, as a result of the uncertainty of the US electoral results, has led investors not to take risks with the North American currency. In turn, the COVID-19 pandemic has also influenced the popularity of bitcoin as an investment option, especially since there has been significant activity involving foreign exchange, as many investors look to transfer their funds from trading platforms to their personal wallets in order to implement a long-term investment strategy.
Recalling the historical maximum that the price of bitcoin reached in December 2017, it is important to note that months before said event, Bitcoin “HODlers” were recognized. “HODlers” are those investors who tend to keep bitcoins for long periods; hence a downward/selling pressure behind the long term upward trend, which is also something that has been seen in recent weeks, increasing the chances of a rebound similar to three years ago which could also exceed previous historical figures.
However, it is also a fact that these vertiginous rallies (especially with regard to cryptocurrencies) carry with them equally pronounced falls, as was the case with BITCOIN three years ago but also in 2019 that after peaking later on it decreased by 50%, showing that volatility is not always positive. Hence a similar scenario could be seen in the upcoming weeks or months. Still thinking about the price of bitcoin falling sharply after reaching such a high resistance level, many of the investors see the increase of the institutional presence in relation to bitcoin as a consolidation of a plan and short-term investment, which advocates the many reasons for financial optimism.
Technically speaking, BTCUSD rallied to a maximum of almost $15,964 after an ascending triangle that broke from $14,000 to $15,964 in 32 hours. The price is in a channel, which could be confirmed as a flag if we see the asset steadying at $15,000 Support. Currently it is at $15,380 and testing the 21-period SMA.
Support levels are at the 38.2% Fib. at $15,025.67, the psychological level of $15,000, and the 61.8%Fib. at $14,445.51 that coincides the 50-period SMA. Further decline could be seen at the 78.6% Fib. level at $14,032.51 and the psychological level of $14,000.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
