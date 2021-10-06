Buyers will need to defend lower support above the 200-day moving average, currently near $45,000, in order to resume the price recovery since July.

Bitcoin (BTC) has entered an initial resistance zone near $52,000 and could face a short-term pullback toward $48,000-$52,000 support. The cryptocurrency appears overbought on intraday charts after a near 20% rise over the past week.

