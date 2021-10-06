Bitcoin (BTC) has entered an initial resistance zone near $52,000 and could face a short-term pullback toward $48,000-$52,000 support. The cryptocurrency appears overbought on intraday charts after a near 20% rise over the past week.
The last time BTC approached the $52,000 level was on Sept. 6, which preceded a sharp sell-off.
This time, however, pullbacks appear to be limited given a series of breakouts over the past week.
Buyers will need to defend lower support above the 200-day moving average, currently near $45,000, in order to resume the price recovery since July.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
