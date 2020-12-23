Below is new video analysis, talking about Bitcoin which broke to a new all time high. However, the optimism is increasing visible through calls like "we are going to 300k", "FIAT is dead because of QE", and also google search "bitcoin" is popular these days so when something like this happens then you know that it's good to be patient and be aware of a reversal. And as I said so many times before, everyone are looking for upside levels, but only a few are aware of a real downside risk.
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP saga drags the cryptocurrency market down
The cryptocurrency market slipped into a red zone, with all major altcoins nursing significant losses. Bitcoin settled above $23,000 after the sell-off towards $22,600 on Wednesday.
LTC vulnerable to massive sell-off if $100 gives way
Litecoin (LTC) topped at $124.7 on December 19 ad started the correction. At the time of writing, the token is changing hands at $102, down about 20% from the recent high.
Chainlink needs to recover above $10.5 to avoid a massive collapse
Chainlink (LINK) hit bottom at $8 on December 23 amid a massive sell-off across the cryptocurrency market. While the coin managed to recover to $10 by the time of writing, it is still over 17% down on a day-to-day basis.
US regulators consider imposing full KYC on transactions with stablecoins
Stablecoins may pose risks to "international monetary stability". In the recent statement, the Treasury-based working group that makes federal regulators recommends taking actions to ensure that stablecoins do not undermine the confidence in national fiat currencies.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.