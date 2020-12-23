Below is new video analysis , talking about Bitcoin which broke to a new all time high. However, the optimism is increasing visible through calls like "we are going to 300k", "FIAT is dead because of QE", and also google search "bitcoin" is popular these days so when something like this happens then you know that it's good to be patient and be aware of a reversal. And as I said so many times before, everyone are looking for upside levels, but only a few are aware of a real downside risk.

