Most of the cryptocurrencies are still moving in a horizontal channel while the traded volume fades. Bitcoin dropped -0.4% Ethereum -0.63%, and Ripple -0.3%, while Litecoin remains unchanged.
Among this panorama, some small-cap tokens rased considerably, such as ILCoin(+55%), AudioCoin (+71%), and Decreed (11.9%). Among Ethereum Tokens, best movers were Wisdomchain (+48%), Egretia (40.1%), and CarTaxiToken (45.5%).
The Market capitalization is hovering around $245.422 billion, and the traded volume descended to $26.420 billion, a 6% drop. Unsurprisingly, Bitcoin dominance is not changing much and is moving around 67%.
Hot News
According to the recently updated crypto-tax guidance of the UK's Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs individuals engaging in buying, selling, mining, or providing foods and services in return for tokens are obliged to pay taxes, including VAT. The HMRC stated, also, that tokens and cryptocurrencies are not regarded as money nor stock or securities.
Cryptocurrency exchange Polonex closed its services for US residents starting on November 01.
"IMPORTANT: US customers are no longer able to trade on Poloniex. US customers should stop depositing immediately and withdraw their assets by December 15, 2019, from poloniexus.circle.com"
Technical Analysis
Bitcoin
Looking at Bitcoin's daily chart, we see the price is moving inside a triangular formation with its volume shrinking, as is usual in this type of structure. We observe, also, that the price is held by its 200-day SMA, and also it is moving near the +1SD line of the Bollinger Bands (My use of the Bollinger bands uses 1SD lines instead of the standard 2SD).
BTC's 4H chart shows the price now is constrained between $9050 and $9,400, with the price still moving below the mid-line of the Bollinger bands, but in a horizontal channel. The levels to observe for a breakout are the ones already stated. Volume plays a main role. An increase in volatility and its corresponding breakout will expand the Bollinger bands, and volume should grow too.
|Supports
|Pivot
|Resistances
|9050
|9,400
|9800
|8760
|10000
|8300
|10348
Ripple
Ripple continues moving in a tight range between 0.288 and 0.299. The price is moving slightly below its 50-period SMA but above its 200-period SMA. We see, also, that volume bars tend to be larger on green candlesticks, which makes us think bulls are accumulating them in the lower side of the channel, giving XRP a positive bias.
The levels to keep in mind are the limits of the channel: 0.388 and 0.399.
|Supports
|Pivot
|Resistances
|0.288
|0.295
|0.299
|0.28
|0.305
|0.269
|0.325
Ethereum
Ethereum moves currently between $179 and $186 with decreasing traded volume. Its price seems to be held by the 200-period MA. There is not much to say that has been said, also for BTC and XRP. We continue observing these two price levels to detect a directional movement with a strong volume. Since this is a kind of flag pattern after an impulsive upward movement, ETH bias is still bullish.
|Supports
|Pivot
|Resistances
|179
|184
|190
|175
|200
|168
|206
Litecoin
Litecoin is also moving inside a channel between $57.7 and $59.7, but currently, it is behaving a bit more bullish than the rest of the top coins. The Price moves above the +1SD line of the Bollinger Band, and the MACD has transitioned to bullish. Finally, both its 50 and 200-period SMAs are below the price and pointing upward.
|Supports
|Pivot
|Resistances
|57.7
|59.4
|62
|56
|65
|53.5
|68
