The Chinese stock market remained closed since Jan 23 session ended due to the Lunar Year celebrations. On Feb 3, Chinese traders saw the Shanghai Composite tank by 9.2 percent, whereas Bitcoin instantly spiked to a new $9,628 high, although the gains were short-term since BTC rapidly was dropped to a $9308 low. Since then it has recovered slightly.

The overall mood of the crypto market is slightly positive, with Bitcoin (+0.3%) being traded neutral. The best performers are Icon (+36.8%), Iota (+15.9%, Tezos (+9.12%) and Monero (+6.4%).

Ethereum tokens are trading mixed, with the most capitalized shedding a few of their gains. CRO(+3.99%), CEL (+4.8), and HT(+1.54%) being the best performers, and SNX(-3.98%) the worst one.

The Market capitalization kept moving up during the weekend, and now is $261.687 billion (+1.2%), and the traded volume grew to $46.325 (+37%) in the last 24 hours. Finally, the dominance of Bitcoin decreased slightly to 65.24%.

Hot News

The Chinese stock market crashed by 9 percent on Monday as markets reopened from the Lunar New Year's extended holidays. The drop would have been much worse if China's government hadn't injected 1.2 trillion Yuan ($173 billion) to rig the market action.

IOTA jumps over 15 percent on the news of it being listed on Bittrex. With this jump in price, IOTA is back in the top 18 cryptocurrencies.

Technical Analysis - Bitcoin

Bitcoin is trading in a range between $9,240 and $9,550. The MACD reflects this situation showing a bearish phase. The Bollinger bands have shrunk and now move horizontally, as the price does. Bitcoin is behaving much less bullish than the rest of the sector, but we see the current price action as a consolidation. The key levels to observe are those we already stated: $9,240 and $9,550.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 9,340 9,340 9,500 8,970 9,670 8,800 9,850

Ripple

Ripple made a large upward candle on Sunday, which moved its price above $0.25. After that, the price was rejected at $0.26 and currently is traded slightly above $0.25. The MACD is bullish, and the price moves above its +1SD line. It also managed to remain above the last high made on Jan 19; therefore, we can maintain the bullish bias on Ripple.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 0.2400 0.2500 0.2600 0.2300 0.2660 0.2250 0.2700

Ethereum

Ethereum is moving in an upward channel, and its price action is guided by the +1SD and the mid-Bollinger lines. On Sunday, the price made a series of bullish jumps that made the price touch the upper channel trendline. Since then, it is creating a sideways movement as a consolidation structure, with $187 as its support and 196 the resistance to break. As we can see, the outlook for Ethereum is bullish.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 179.00 187.00 196.00 174.00 202.00 169.00 209.00

Litecoin

Litecoin's upward momentum has increased since Jan 30, its price moving from $60 to %73 (21%) in less than 48 hours. The current price action is a sideways range, consolidating its recent gains, with $70 acting as support. It is, even, possible a retracement to the $67 level, although that would create doubts to the bulls since the recent trendline would be violated, although not the first one. So, buyers should wait for signs of impulsive action before proceed. A good sign would be the break of the $73 level to the upside on heavy volume.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 67.00 70.00 73.00 64.50 76.00 62.50 79.00

Try Secure Leveraged Trading with EagleFX!