The last 24 hours have seen just short retracement movements product of the large drop made on Wednesday. Bitcoin (+0.41%), and Ethereum (+0.32%) are mostly flat, XRP( +2.72% ), and Bitcoin Cash (+3.23%) were slightly bullish, while Bitcoin SV took advantage of this short-term lack of sellers to jump 17%. On the Ethereum token front, 1stcoin (+16%), XMX(26.6%), and PPT (16.3%) were the big winners, while BAT (-6.3%), HEDG(-5.59%), and specially UGAS (-38.7%) were the laggers.
Fig 1 - 24H Cryptocurrency Sector Heat Map
The current market capitalization of the crypto sector is currently $204.28 Billion (+0.17%), and the 24H traded volume descended 43% to $21,455 billion. Finally, the dominance of Bitcoin moved up slightly to 65.68%,
Fig 1 - 24H Cryptocurrency Market Cap
Bitcoin mining hash rates continue to climb to fresh highs in opposition to the recent price drops. That makes some people think that miners continue bullish on the long-term outlook of the cryptocurrency. Hash rate is a measure of the computing power dedicated to mining a particular cryptocurrency.
According to a report, increasing regulatory scrutiny on the crypto markets may be the cause behind the latest bear trend of the Bitcoin and altcoins.
Bitcoin's technical picture hasn't changed much in the last 24H. The only remarkable feature we could find is what is called the "Death Cross" by some analysts: The crossover of the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA, which is happening today. But there is more in the daily chart to notice. For instance, the MACD made a crossover to a bearish phase. Also, the expansion of the Bollinger bands, with the price below the -1SD line also points for a continuation of the descending path of the BTC.
The 4H chart is quite similar to yesterday's chart. It confirms our scenario of a sideways movement towards the centerline of the Bollinger band, in search of a consensus price and out of the oversold condition.
We keep the values to observe, as on yesterday's chart: $7,350 is the level to break for a downward move, and $7572 the one to cross for a more pronounced upward retracement.
|
Supports
|
Pivot Points
|
Resistances
|
7280
|
7,571
|
7890
|
7000
|
|
8300
|
6600
|
|
8760
Ripple has been more bullish than Bitcoin in its retracement. The price crossed up the 0-273 potential resistance level and went to touch the $0.28 psychological level. But this movement is still congruent with this kind of continuation patterns, where the price moves away from an overextended value in a search for the mean value, as we see on the 4H chart.
On the positive side, we should note that the MACD made a bullish crossover and the price is still above its 200-period SMA.
|
Supports
|
Pivot Points
|
Resistances
|
0.273
|
0.288
|
0.293
|
0.266
|
|
0.306
|
0.259
|
|
0.325
Ethereum is moving in a range between $160 and $ 163 in a kind of pennant structure, which serves only as a way for the price to move out of its oversold condition and into a short-term mean value - the mid-line of the Bollinger Band.
The levels to observe are $160 for a downside crossing and continuation of the bearish trend, and $163 for a potential, although unlikely, upward reaction.
|
Supports
|
Pivot Points
|
Resistances
|
160
|
166
|
177
|
153
|
|
187
|
146
|
|
198
