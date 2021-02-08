Bitcoin BTC ETHUSD, DOTUSD, AAVEUSD, GRTUSD, DOGE Technical Analysis Elliott Wave - tradinglounge.com
Overview: If and when 40,000 becomes the support then we can look at the path to 50,000
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave ii) of 3 of 5 I also take a look at one more lingering bearish pattern creating a larger Wave (4)
Trading Levels: Minor level (mTL8) 38,000 then the Medium Level (ML4) 40,000 with the longer term target Major Level (TL5) 50,000
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: see video
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
