The last 24 hours are mostly flat for Bitcoin(+0.28%) and Ripple (+0.18%), although other digital currencies had a good day, among which are Bitcoin Cash (+10.96%), and Binance Coin (+5.23%). Other tokens moving up are MIOTA(+5.21%), and Ravencoin (5.87%). Ethereum tokens with big jumps in the last 24 hours are Fusion (FSN) (+61%), SPIKE (+75%) MEDX (+90%) and DAG (+20%) which moves smoothly up.
Fig 1 - 24H Crypto-sector Heat Map
The market capitalization descended slightly to $250.765 billion (-045%); at the same time, the 24H volume dropped to $42.646 billion (-33.2%). The dominance of Bitcoin is currently 67.83%
Fig 2 - 24H Market Capitalization and Traded Volume
Hot news
President Xi's statements on Blockchain four days ago continue showing its effects on the nation's engagement with Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and DLT technologies. China Merchant Bank has announced it has invested in BitPie, the bitcoin wallet with the most users and most extended history in China.
Litecoin Hash decreases 50%+ since its reward halving, meaning more than 50% of miners moved to mine other more rewarding coins. Many people see this situation reflected on next year's Bitcoin halving and wonder if that fate might also happen to Bitcoin.
Last 19 and 20 of October, Berlin held the first Lighting Conference. The goal of this conference was to bring together Lighting developers and implementations. The Lightning Conference held demos, technical panels, and workshops. All talks are available on the official YouTube.
Technical Analysis
Bitcoin
Bitcoin continues its consolidation, and currently, its price is sitting near the mid-Bollinger line, and it seems to have made a short-term higher low of $9,180. Bollinger bands are shrinking, and MACD is in its bearish phase, so we can expect still some choppiness until a breakout occurs.
The levels to take care of are $9,580 to the upside and $9,180 to the downside.
|
Supports
|
Pivot Points
|
Resistances
|
9180
|
9,100
|
9580
|
8760
|
|
10000
|
8300
|
|
10400
Ethereum
Ethereum has consolidated its price movement, and currently, it has moved to the centerline of the Bollinger bands, so we can assume it is out of its overbought condition. The levels to watch to catch the next move are $187 for an upside breakout and $180.77 for a downside plunge. The current technical outlook is still bullish, as the price moves in the upper side of the Bollinger bands and above its 50 and 200-period SMA.
|
Supports
|
Pivot Points
|
Resistances
|
176
|
178.7
|
187
|
165.7
|
|
196
|
160
|
|
202
Ripple
Ripple's consolidation is driving the token price to create a horizontal channel, while the Bolliger bands shrink, as volatility is fading. Since there is such a strong rejection on the $0.3054 level, we cannot give value to any upside movement until this level is broken convincingly. The downside, on the other hand, is held by $0293 level, and also by its 50-period SMA, currently near $0.29.
|
Supports
|
Pivot Points
|
Resistances
|
0.282
|
0.28
|
0.306
|
0.277
|
|
0.325
|
0.266
|
|
0.343
Litecoin
Litecoin is behaving quite bullish. After getting out of its oversold condition, by moving to the mean line of its Bollinger bands, the price is moving above the +1SD line on good volume. Its major resistance to break is $62
|
Supports
|
Pivot Points
|
Resistances
|
53
|
57
|
62
|
50
|
|
67
|
48
|
|
74
