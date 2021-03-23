Bitcoin is struggling to keep its gains despite the fact that there is plenty of good news in terms of fundamentals. We have big Wall Street giants offering Bitcoin to their clients and major payment platforms offering Bitcoin. Despite all these big news we are not seeing the kind of upward momentum that we should see. The Bitcoin price is struggling to move above the 60K and if it cannot move above this price level it is unlikely for the Bitcoin price to re-test the previous all time high or even form  a new high.

In terms of technical analysis, alarm bells have started to ring. This is because the Bitcoin price has dropped below the 50 and 100-day moving averages on the 4-hour time frame. It is possible that the price may continue its journey towards the 200-day SMA and from there their it may retest the support at 50,000.

BTCUSD

THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER

