Bitcoin has been growing during the past 5 weeks, including last week - which was the worst one for stocks over the last month. The total capitalization of digital currencies this week exceeded the psychological level of $400 billion. The last time the crypto market was above this mark was at the end of April 2018. Bitcoin is supported by news about the growth of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which now has almost 500K BTC worth about $6.7 billion. About 70% of the inflow of funds into Grayscale goes to the Bitcoin Trust.
As we mentioned previously, it was important for Bitcoin to overcome the resistance area near $12,000. Once it was passed, the coin did not have any significant hurdles to jump to repeat the rally towards $20,000. All obstacles were crushed, and now any news background is perceived as positive for the leading cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin climbed by 7.7% in the last day and currently trades around $14,900, growing this week along with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. This is not surprising, as Bitcoin is included in the portfolios of large investors as a risk asset. In addition, the Bitcoin dominance index spiked by almost 3% over the last week, approaching 65%. Capital is flowing towards Bitcoin and since we are witnessing the growth of the dominance index along with the price, it should be taken as a positive signal.
Very soon, the interest in the crypto market may become wider again, moving from the first crypto coin to the top 10 and further to a wider list of altcoins. We can already see the first signs of this dynamic with Ethereum (ETH) being the standout.
During the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) climbed by more than 6% to $404 on the news of the ETH 2.0 launch. This is long-awaited news for the community, which can be seen in the price increase. The developers have already opened the possibility of staking for ETH holders. According to ETH 2 Launchpad, at the moment almost 16,300 ETH have been attracted to it. According to analysts Glassnode, the MainNet can be launched on December 1st.
Disclaimer
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin wins US elections as fundamentals look stronger than ever
Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the psychological barrier of $14,000 and hit the new 2020 high at $14,488. The pioneer digital currency has gained nearly 5% in the past 24 hours and 9% on a week-to-week basis, though the upside momentum is growing as new buyers join the market.
Bitcoin jumpstarts the crypto market bullish cycle
The entire world is waiting anxiously for the United States 2020 presidential election’s final result. Joe Biden is leading while Donald Trump, who claimed victory on Wednesday, is trailing with an electoral vote of 214.
OMG holds firmly to critical support as buying pressure builds
OMG Network made a remarkable recovery from the lows in March to the yearly highs of $9.9, achieved in August. Despite the month-over-month gains, bears swung into action, hence the losses under the descending trendline.
Bancor struggles to recover, but BNT on-chain metrics scream buy
Bancor is an on-chain liquidity protocol made up of a series of smart contracts that pool liquidity and enable the operation of decentralized exchange on various blockchains.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits $13,863 for the first time since June 2019
Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.