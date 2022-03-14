Bitcoin defended critical price support early Monday, staving off a major technical breakdown that may have emboldened bears

A popular technical analysis study, the Ichimoku cloud, showed weekly support for bitcoin (BTC) near $37,600, and the leading cryptocurrency overnight tumbled to right around that level before stabilizing. At last check, bitcoin had bounced back to $39,000.

The featured image shows the cloud has consistently acted as a support in recent weeks. As such, a breakdown early today could have invited more substantial chart-driven selling pressure.

While bitcoin has avoided the bearish scenario, for now, the cryptocurrency remains well below resistance at $42,600, defined by the past week's high.

The long upper wicks attached to recent weekly candles imply repeated bull failure in the range of $42,600 to $45,900. As such, a convincing move above the resistance zone is needed to confirm a bull revival.