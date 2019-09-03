Bitcoin and the majority of the altcoins had a great buying day Monday. Bitcoin's price surged over 6.5% in the last 24hours on a spring of buying volume, while the top ten cryptocurrencies followed with Binance Coin BNB (+6.19%) being the top altcoin performer.

The crypto-sector market capitalization moved from $248.7 billion to $265 billion (6.5%), and the dominance of the Bitcoin is now over 70%, its highest figure since Q1 of 2017.

Source: https://coin360.com

Technical Analysis

Chart 1 - Bitcoin Daily Chart

In previous articles, we have stated that two scenarios were possible for Bitcoin. One scenario was for the price to break below $9320 and continue its path toward the lower side of ta descending channel. The second one was the chosen one.

With yesterday's bullish candlestick, BTCUSD completes a kind of rounded bottom. Also, its close above the levels previous to its sharp breakdown is an excellent bullish signal, indeed. We should mention as well that after this triple bottom at about 9,320, it is hard to imagine a breakdown below it. So this is right now a key support area.

we also observe that the descending wedge has been broken to the upside, as we commented it could happen in our previous article.

Looking at the MACD indicator, we see that the bearish leg that this indicator signaled on August 13 has finished and a bullish crossover happened just after Monday's close.

Taking all this into consideration we can confidently call for a new bullish period on the Bitcoin.

Chart 2 – Bitcoin 4H Chart

On the 4H chart, I've included two Bollinger bands, at 1 and 3 standard deviations. Bollinger bands are a very nice way to assess or map the price action. I choose this setup because it is very handy. The inner 1-sigma band is very good to shoe market direction. When the price moves close to the +1 band, we usually see a bullish trend, and if it moves below or close to the -1 band, it is a sign of descending prices.

The 3-sigma band helps us see when the price is overextended. If the candle touches the +3-line is overbought and if it reaches the -3-line is oversold.

Looking at the 4H chart of the Bitcoin we see that the price started moving near the +1 line on Sunday, September 1 and continued heading up on Monday touching the +3 Bollinger line and closing near it. That was a fair indication of an overbought condition. Today the price is reaching resistance (10,440). Therefore, based on its overbought state, there won't be any surprise if we experience some sideways action, or, even, a visit close to a projection of the mid- Bollinger line (dotted line).

Supports and resistances are labelled in the chart.

Of course, bullishness and the fear of missing out may drive the price further up with no substantial consolidation.

100% Anonymous Trading on EagleFX - Trade NOW!