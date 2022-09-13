Bitcoin soared to the 50 & 100 day moving average at 22000/22300. Shorts need stops above 22500. A break higher is a buy signal.

Ripple rocketed back to 50 & 100 day moving averages at 3500/3600.

Ethereum soars to 1790.

Daily analysis

Bitcoin has unexpectedly soared to the 50 & 100 day moving average at 22000/22300. Shorts need stops above 22500. A break higher is a buy signal targeting resistance at the 200 week moving average at 23000/23200. If we continue higher look for 24600/700.

Any shorts at the 50 & 100 day moving average at 22000/22300 target 21600/500. A low for the day certainly possible here. However a break lower can target 21000/20900.

Ripple shot higher to 50 & 100 day moving averages at 3500/3600. A break above 3650 can target 3800/3850.

Shorts at 3500/3600 targets 3440/30 then 3380/70.

Ethereum did indeed hold above 1500/1550 to hit my target of 1760/80 & we have collapsed to first support at 1700/1650. Longs need stops below 1600. A break lower targets 1550 then support at the 100 day moving average at 1500/1450. This must hold, or we resume the longer-term bear trend.

Strong resistance at 1800/1900.