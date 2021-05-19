Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $5,000 higher in South Korea than in other markets on Wednesday as capital flow controls continue to enforce the “kimchi premium.” While Bitcoin was trading at $39,932 on Coinbase at the time of publication, the price on the Korea-based Bithumb exchange stood at $45,115.
According to a recent Bank of America statement, the kimchi premium is a result of capital flow controls aimed at stopping the cross-border transfer of “hot money,” reports Reuters.
“The onshore price for cryptocurrencies in Korea is persistently above international prices suggesting this to be a result of effective capital control that prevents effective arbitrage of onshore and offshore prices. Korean capital controls allow the ‘Kimchi premium’ to persist,” the Bank of America said in a report on Tuesday.
The 12.5% premium on Bitcoin in Korea persists despite the coin’s recent 32% losses and signs of increased transfers to centralized exchanges. The Bank of America’s report noted that daily cryptocurrency trade volume reached new heights in Korea in the first quarter of 2021, exceeding 1,480 trillion won ($1.3 trillion).
While demand for crypto continues in South Korea, so too does the demand for gold. Gold prices rose four days in a row leading up to Tuesday, May 18, hitting heights not witnessed since January.
The current price per gram of 68,200 won ($60.36) is 9.4% higher than it was two months ago, in what the Korean Herald identifies as a sign of increasing inflation concerns. While still well below historic levels, the Korean inflation rate jumped 1.5% in April alone. Since 2019 the inflation rate climbed from below zero to 2.3%.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon forms reversal pattern favoring the bears
SafeMoon price seems to have formed a trend reversal pattern on the 4-hour chart. If validated, a spike in selling pressure could see SAFEMOON drop by more than 34%. The only support barrier that may keep falling prices at bay sits at $0.0000070.
Cardano eyes 25% upswing after nosedive
Cardano price witnessed a 21% crash that has pierced the demand zone, extending from $1.517 to $1.766. A spike in buying pressure from this area could propel ADA by 25% toward the recent swing high at $2.149. A bearish scenario will come into play if the $1.478 support level is shattered.
VeChain adoption solidifies with ReSea Project as VET price approaches critical reversal point
Despite shedding over 40% of its token value in less than two weeks, the VeChain blockchain has witnessed a palpable adoption by a major environmental group today. At the time of writing, VET price is feeling the brunt of the market downturn but vies to surge higher.
Solana looks to retrace before catapulting to new highs
Solana price shows the exhaustion of the bullish momentum, which has led to a minor retracement to the immediate demand barrier. There is a chance that this support area might be breached, which will allow SOL to test a critical level before reversing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.