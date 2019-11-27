- BitBay will stop accepting deposits in XMR by November 29: Trading to stop on February 19.
- Monero’s anonymous feature is the force behind is delisting on exchanges such as OKEx and UpBit.
Monero (XMR) has been forced to swallow the bitter pill after BitBay cryptocurrency exchange decided to remove its support come 2020. According to the announcement sent out on November 26, trading support will grind to a halt on February 19, 2020. However, the exchange will stop accepting deposits as soon as November 29. The announcement stated:
“We are announcing that the end of market trading support for Monero (XMR) will take place on 19.02.2020. At the end of transaction support, XMR orders (buy/sell) requested before the end of the transaction will be canceled.”
BitBay cited the privacy feature as the reason behind the decision to remove the support. Due to the potential risks of money laundering, transactions using XMR will no longer be allowed on the exchange. The statement explained:
“Monero (XMR) can selectively utilize anonymity features among projects. This feature of XMR is a subject to end of transaction support. The decision was made to block the possibility of money laundering and inflow from external networks.”
Monero continues to suffer for its privacy feature as the exchanges, OKEx and UpBit delisted it in September.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD inverted head and shoulder pattern breakout eyes $8,200
The market is back in the red on Wednesday during the Asian session. Bitcoin is posting minor losses of 0.01% on the day after commencing the trading at $7,161. It has an intraday high of $7,173, after touched a low of $7,149.
Ripple price update: XRP/USD triangle breakout revives bullish interest
Ripple is once again at the helm of the cryptocurrency market recovery. The third-largest digital asset in the world is up over 1% amid the broad-based consolidation. The bullish action from the opening price of ...
TRX/USD 7% growth, reverberates through a consolidating crypto market
Tron is nurturing an upward momentum, unlike the majority of the cryptoassets whose bullish camps have decided to schedule an early holiday. Following the support at $0.0130, recovery zoomed ...
LTC/USD Technical Analysis: Litecoin pushes higher as we head into the Asian session
The Litecoin 10-minute chart is looking to break out of the intrasession highs at 47.64. It has been a slow day in the crypto space and toward the end of the GMT day prices have pushed higher.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.