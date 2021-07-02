Crypto investment in the U.S. is not driven by a distrust of the mainstream financial industry, but by the chance of making a return, according to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the organization that represents most of the world’s central banks.
Cryptocurrencies are “not sought as an alternative to fiat currencies or regulated finance, but instead are a niche digital speculation project,” the BIS said in the report released Thursday.
The paper, “Distrust or speculation? The socioeconomic drivers of US cryptocurrency investments,” sought to explore whether crypto is popular because of distrust in mainstream finance.
The BIS said it could preliminarily rule out that idea, based on there being no difference in the perceived security of cash and offline and online banking between crypto and non-crypto owners. People with more security concerns around fiat money may seek information around crypto, but ultimately decide not to invest, the paper suggested.
Crypto owners are more likely to find cash and traditional banking services less convenient, though that doesn’t apply online banking.
A higher level of education increases the likelihood of owning crypto, the BIS found. That’s in line with wider financial markets, where participation increases by 2% with each extra year of education. Participation in crypto markets is consistent with this, the BIS said.
Crypto owners also have above-average household incomes.
Breaking down trends across different crypto assets, the paper finds that XRP (-3.77%) and ether (ETH, -4.41%) owners are likely to be the most educated, with litecoin (LTC, -3.55%) owners the least. Bitcoin ranks in the middle. Owners of XRP and ETH, along with stellar (XLM, -4.35%), are also likely to be the wealthiest crypto owners.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon to catapult 26%
SafeMoon price has seen two attempts over the past week to climb past a critical resistance barrier. The failure of the most recent try has led to a downswing to a stable support barrier. SAFEMOON could either bounce here and head higher or slice through it to retest the range low.
XRP price might rally 25% as RippleX partners with Mintable
XRP price is treading dangerously close to a support barrier, a failure to hold above which could lead to a revisit of June 26 and June 27 levels. This pullback is not bearish per se as it allows buyers an opportunity to accumulate, anticipating future gains.
SkyBridge Capital launches private Ethereum fund and will apply for Ether ETF
Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital has launched a private Ethereum fund. The investment firm will also apply for an Ether ETF, while its Bitcoin ETF application is waiting to be reviewed by the SEC. The CEO has expressed that he would have expected a crypto-based ETF to be launched in the United States by now.
Robinhood IPO filing reveals $11.6 billion in crypto holdings, substantial portion of revenue from Dogecoin
34% of Robinhood’s cryptocurrency revenue has been attributed to Dogecoin trading. The popular trading app filed for a public offering that could be worth up to $100 million. 17% of the firm’s total revenue is derived from transaction-based revenues earned from crypto trading.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.