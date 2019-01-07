BIS chief says central banks may need to start issuing digital currencies

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) chief Agustin Carstens, was recently speaking on central banks issuing their own respective digital currencies.

The chief of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), Agustin Carstens, believes that global central banks will likely soon need to issue their own digital currencies.

Agustin Carstens, was speaking with the UK’s Financial Times, and he is very much supporting global central banks’ efforts to conduct research and push for development in digital currencies based on national fiat currencies.

He stated that a number of central banks are engaged in such work and “we are working on it, supporting them,” Adding that the arrival of such products might just be around the corner if there is growing evidence of demand from the public.