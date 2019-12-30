Binance’s crypto exchange for United States-based users, Binance.US, has opened beta testing of its iOS application to all users.

The exchange announced the news in a Dec. 30 tweet, revealing the successful private beta test and inviting all of its clients to participate in the iOS beta. The private beta testing phase began on Dec. 18, giving Binance.US the opportunity to address possible flaws and have them resolved before making the app available to a wider audience.

Following iOS beta testing, Binance.US made it available for beta testing on Android devices, also urging the public to help identify possible issues and work them out before the app’s launch for a wider audience.

Binance’s recent announcements

Earlier today, Binance announced that it will suspend Ether (ETH) deposits and withdrawals to support the recently announced Ethereum network Muir Glacier upgrade. The suspension is made on the platform prior to the Ethereum network block height of 9,200,000 selected to execute the upgrade.

On Dec. 27, Binance revealed that it now allows users to buy crypto directly through Visa credit and debit cards. The exchange’s users are able to directly purchase four cryptocurrencies — including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether, XRP and Binance’s native token Binance Coin (BNB) — after binding their accounts to Visa cards issued within the European Economic Area.

On Dec. 28., news broke that Apple may force Coinbase to remove the decentralized application (DApp) browser feature from its crypto wallet application, after Google removed Ethereum-based DApp browser MetaMask from its Android application store.