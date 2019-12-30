Binance’s crypto exchange for United States-based users, Binance.US, has opened beta testing of its iOS application to all users.
The exchange announced the news in a Dec. 30 tweet, revealing the successful private beta test and inviting all of its clients to participate in the iOS beta. The private beta testing phase began on Dec. 18, giving Binance.US the opportunity to address possible flaws and have them resolved before making the app available to a wider audience.
Following iOS beta testing, Binance.US made it available for beta testing on Android devices, also urging the public to help identify possible issues and work them out before the app’s launch for a wider audience.
Binance’s recent announcements
Earlier today, Binance announced that it will suspend Ether (ETH) deposits and withdrawals to support the recently announced Ethereum network Muir Glacier upgrade. The suspension is made on the platform prior to the Ethereum network block height of 9,200,000 selected to execute the upgrade.
On Dec. 27, Binance revealed that it now allows users to buy crypto directly through Visa credit and debit cards. The exchange’s users are able to directly purchase four cryptocurrencies — including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether, XRP and Binance’s native token Binance Coin (BNB) — after binding their accounts to Visa cards issued within the European Economic Area.
On Dec. 28., news broke that Apple may force Coinbase to remove the decentralized application (DApp) browser feature from its crypto wallet application, after Google removed Ethereum-based DApp browser MetaMask from its Android application store.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin liquidations neared $20 Billion on BitMEX; BTC/USD unaffected by the news
Bitcoin has been gaining ground during the weekend. The first digital coin tested area above $7,500 and retreated to $7,280 by the time of writing.
The TRON Foundation to release 33 billion TRX on January 1
TRON Foundation plans to unlock 33 billion TRX tokens on January 1, 2020, according to the announcement made on Twitter.
Crypto Today: Altcoins attempt a recovery ahead of the New Year
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,359 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis). The coin has been locked in a tight range during early Asian hours on Monday.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD switched to the recovery mode
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has gained 1.3% in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $43.53 amid low trading volumes
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.