IOTA and BUSD live trading to kick off on Binance.US on October 22.

Deposits services have been opened but withdrawals will start after the live trading starts.

The United States branch of Binance has announced that it will be listing both IOTA (MIOTA) and BUSD (BUSD) tokens on its trading platform starting October 22, 2019, at 9.00 pm EST/6.00 pm PST.

Deposit services for the two digital assets have been opened to ensure that users prepare for live trading. The exchange clarifies that the deposits “are temporally available for deposits.” The withdrawal services will commence following the start of the live trading.

Binance.US is relatively new exchange platform dedicated to serve customers in the United States. The exchange promises to continue increasing the number of assets tradeable on the platform based on the Digital Asset Risk Assessment Framework, the feedback from the community and market demand.

IOTA is trading at $0.2734 at the time of writing. The crypto is up a subtle 1.42% in the last 24 hours. IOTA is currently the 17th largest crypto in the world with a market cap of $760 million and a 24-hour trading volume of $7.6 million.