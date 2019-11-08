VeChain (VET) has been added to the Binance.US platform and is now live.

Trading can take place for VET/USDT, making it now 24 cryptocurrencies listed.

Binance.US announced that they have introduced VeChain (VET) to its platform. The coin is paired with the stablecoin Tether (USDT).

According to the announcement, deposits have now be enabled and trading for VET/USDT. In total, the exchange now has 24 cryptocurrencies listed across USD, USDT and BTC markets and has shown no signs of slowing down the aggressive listing pace.

VeChain at the time of writing is trading with gains of some 9%. A market cap seen at $316 million.