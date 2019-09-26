The coins can be withdrawn once the exchange initiates the trading.

The exchange will also launch 13 fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto trading pairs.

Binance US recently announced that it will allow its users to deposit five assets: Cardano (ADA), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Stellar (XLM) and 0x (ZRX). At present, these coins can only be deposited. The coins can be withdrawn once the exchange initiates the trading. The post also includes several new trading pairs:

“USD Pairs: ADA/USD, BAT/USD, ETC/USD, XLM/USD and ZRX/USD.

USDT Pairs: ADA/USDT, BAT/USDT, ETC/USDT, XLM/USDT and ZRX/USDT.”

According to a report by Cointelegraph, 13 fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto trading pairs will initially be launched by Binance.US. The trading platform will list major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Ripple’s XRP, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Binance Coin (BNB) and Tether (USDT).

Initially, Binance.US services will be available in the US barring 13 states. Binance also opened a crypto-fiat platform on the island of Jersey at the beginning of the year. The platform will allow users to trade British pounds and euros for Bitcoin and Ether.



