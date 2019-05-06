Binance’s Trust Wallet announces support the new Binance DEX.

Binance’s Trust Wallet has now integrated to facilitate support of the Binance DEX.

It will provide greater freedom for users, giving them a further secure and fast place to trade.

Binance’s Trust Wallet, the multi-cryptocurrency wallet of the Binance ecosystem, has announced support for Binance decentralized exchange (DEX). It will offer crypto users a place that is secure, convenient, and superfast trading experience on the go, according to their official blog post on June 4.

User on the Binance Chain-powered decentralized exchange will now be able to conduct their business via the Trust Wallet, a multi-cryptocurrency native wallet powered by the Binance team.

Within the announcement, the development team detailed that the integration of Trust Wallet gives digital asset traders greater freedom to trade their cryptos while also allowing them to maintain complete ownership of their funds via their private keys.

Viktor Radchenko, the founder of Trust Wallet spoke on the announcement and said: