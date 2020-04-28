Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, has warned people about a newly-discovered security flaw on iPhones and iPads.

Binance has advised people to disable the usage of iOS Mail application to stay safe from any possible hack.

Apple has said that it will address the issue in the next software update.

Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, has warned the crypto community about a newly identified flaw on iPhones and iPads. Security firm ZecOps was the first to identify two zero-day vulnerabilities affecting the Mail App on iOS, putting the users at risk of email theft. According to the firm, one of the exploits lets the hackers infect the devices by sending a zero-click email to the victim’s mailbox to trigger the vulnerability. Once the vulnerability is exploited, the attacker will be able to access, leak, or modify the stored data.

ZecOps noted that the attackers seem to have already taken advantage of the bug to target workers at a Fortune 500 company in North America. Zhao said:

This is a serious security issue affecting ALL iPhone users. Please take action and protect yourself. Another reason to use a unique email address for each exchange, and never share that address with anyone. Less attack surface.

A tweet from Binance about the vulnerability reads:

To ensure you are not affected, disable usage of the iOS Mail app: Go to Settings > Password & Accounts, set Fetch New Data to "Manual" and disable "Push".

Apple has refused to accept the findings of the company fully but said that it will address the problem in the next software update.