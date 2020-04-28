- Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, has warned people about a newly-discovered security flaw on iPhones and iPads.
- Binance has advised people to disable the usage of iOS Mail application to stay safe from any possible hack.
- Apple has said that it will address the issue in the next software update.
Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, has warned the crypto community about a newly identified flaw on iPhones and iPads. Security firm ZecOps was the first to identify two zero-day vulnerabilities affecting the Mail App on iOS, putting the users at risk of email theft. According to the firm, one of the exploits lets the hackers infect the devices by sending a zero-click email to the victim’s mailbox to trigger the vulnerability. Once the vulnerability is exploited, the attacker will be able to access, leak, or modify the stored data.
ZecOps noted that the attackers seem to have already taken advantage of the bug to target workers at a Fortune 500 company in North America. Zhao said:
This is a serious security issue affecting ALL iPhone users. Please take action and protect yourself. Another reason to use a unique email address for each exchange, and never share that address with anyone. Less attack surface.
A tweet from Binance about the vulnerability reads:
An iOS Mail application vulnerability has been disclosed.https://blog.zecops.com/vulnerabilities/unassisted-ios-attacks-via-mobilemail-maild-in-the-wild/ …
To ensure you are not affected, disable usage of the iOS Mail app:
Go to Settings > Password & Accounts, set Fetch New Data to "Manual" and disable "Push".
Use Safari or Gmail etc. [email protected]
Apple has refused to accept the findings of the company fully but said that it will address the problem in the next software update.
The researcher identified three issues in Mail, but alone they are insufficient to bypass iPhone and iPad security protections, and we have found no evidence they were used against customers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs
Crypto board leaders, who were at a crossroads yesterday, have chosen a path and it is the one that points to the high side of the price band. Market sentiment remains at fear levels and reinforces upward potential.
Is XRP/USD skyrocketing to $0.35 in May?
Ripple price bulls made a compelling move to overcome the critical resistance at $0.20 on Tuesday. Following the brilliant move past $0.20, buyers thrust the price higher to an extent $0.22 level was tested since the crash on March 12.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD rockets above $200, $220 level now in sight
Ethereum price has made a remarkable recovery spiking above the critical $200. This is the highest the crypto has traded since the Coronavirus-triggered crypto crash in mid-March.
ETC/USD retests channel resistance as bulls wake up
Ethereum Classic is trading 3.21% higher on the day amid a cryptocurrency market experience a massive return of the bulls. Major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are recording formidable gains as well.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.