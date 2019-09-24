Binance.US finally started trading in the U.S. today at 9.00 am ET. The platform has an introductory that offers zero fees to customers until November 1, 2019.

Users will be able to trade Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Binance (BNB) and Tether (USDT) stablecoin, available for trading across 13 fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto trading pairs.

The USD pairs are BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD, BCH/USD, LTC/USD, BNB/USD and USDT/USD. The stablecoin pairs include: BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, XRP/USDT, BCH/USDT, LTC/USDT and BNB/USDT.

At the moment you can deposit in: BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, LTC, BNB and USDT

Binance US will be available in most of the US except these 13 states: Alabama, Alaska, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Vermont and Washington.

