The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance has signed a deal with Coinfirm.

Binance is keen to be compliant with the FATF anti-money laundering guidelines.





Binance announced that they have joined forces with Coinfirm, a platform that claims to be the global leader in regulation technology (RegTech) for the distributed ledger technology (DLT) ecosystem.

The move from Binance is a bid to comply with anti-money-laundering (AML) guidelines of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

In terms of the alliance, it will enable Binance to integrate Coinfirm’s blockchain-agnostic AML solution into its system. As detailed in its blog post, the deal will allow the world largest cryptocurrency by trading venue to leverage Coinfirm’s robust, blockchain-agnostic AML infrastructure to give its users present in 180 jurisdictions across the globe, the most secure and compliant trading experience.







