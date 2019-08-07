Binance refutes claims of “KYC leak” – issues a statement

Hacker blackmails Binance for 300 BTC or the KYC leaked data is released.

An investigation is underway to determine the “legitimacy and relevancy” of the claims.

Malta-based cryptocurrency exchange Binance published an official statement regarding an alleged know-your-customer (KYC) leak. Various photos belong to individuals have been circulating the internet accompanied by IDs.

According to the statement, an individual is threatening and harassing the exchange for 300 BTC in exchange for the 10,000 photos alleged to belong Binance KYC data. The exchange says that an investigation is underway to determine the “legitimacy and relevancy” of the claims. Binance added that the individual went ahead to release the data on social media citing lack of corporation.

“First and foremost, there are inconsistencies when comparing this data to the data in our system. At the present time, no evidence has been supplied that indicates any KYC images have been obtained from Binance, as these images do not contain the digital watermark imprinted by our system. With that said, our security team is hard at work pursuing all possible leads in an attempt to identify the source of these images.”

Binance said that the data is dated from February 2018. During this time the exchange had outsourced a third-party KYC vendor to help handle the large volume of requests. Therefore, an investigation will reveal the truth of the matter in due time and the community will be informed.

Binance assured customers that: