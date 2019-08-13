Binance-owned Trust Wallet announces release of desktop application for macOS

Trust Wallet development team has announced the release of its desktop application for macOS.

The founder of Trust Wallet noted that support for Linux will be launching next week.

Trustwallet, Binance-owned digital currency wallet provider has announced the release of a desktop application for macOS.

Details of the announcement were provided by the team behind Trust Wallet, additionally revealing that the wallet will be available in the Mac App Store shortly.

Trust Wallet founder Viktor Radchenko separately disclosed that support for Linux will be launched next week. Radchenko noted that the main challenge for the team now is to port Trust Wallet to Windows, which they have ostensibly not done yet. Radchenko also noted that most desktop crypto users — around 75% — are on Windows.