Binance futures trading has hit an all time high and Institutional Investors ‘Are Flocking to Binance Futures.’.

They now have integrated futures trading into thier app and changed the leverage to 125 to 1.

Aaron Gong the Director of Binance Futures reported that a new high had been reached of 315,000 BTC, traded in twenty four hour volume. This amounts to around USD 3 billion worth if coins.

The Binance mobile app provides users with 24/7 multi-language customer support, and a safe and easy-to-use platform to buy and trade cryptocurrencies on mobile. In addition to futures, the Binance app also supports spot and margin trading across a wide range of trading pairs. We have seen an increase in institutional participation in trading, and these professional traders seek out the most efficient ways to trade very quickly, both in terms of cost and performance. And they are flocking to Binance Futures.

Great new developments from Binance, CME and Bakkt will have some work to do to catch up with Binance. Providing a safe and secure enviroment to trade in is paramount to get more investors on board.