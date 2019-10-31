NEO and Cosmos have been listed for trading by Binance U.S.

The two altcoins are available for trading as of Thursday 31 October.

Largest cryptrocurrency exchange in the world by traded volume, Binance announced that it will list NEO (NEO) and Cosmos (ATOM) digital tokens. Binance.US users will be able to buy, sell, and trade the two altcoins from October 31, 2019, 9:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM PST onwards.

NEO in the session on Thursday is trading with losses of some 7%, at $10.50 within a decent demand zone, it runs from $11.50 down to $10.00. The price has not traded below since 27 October.

Cosmos in the session on Thursday is trading in the green, holding gains of 2.5%, at $3.10 at the time of writing. Price action via the 4-hour chart view is moving within a bullish flag structure, subject to potential breakdown north.