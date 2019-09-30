The worlds largest crypto exchange, Binance, has now announced a new program for the crypto "whales" who move more than 1000 BTC per month. The service will start a trial period which is set to last two to three weeks.
The program, which is only for the spot markets on the international version of the site, opens up the Market Maker Pair List, which will be periodically updated. One of the key points of the program is the fact that members of this list will have higher API limits and be able to trade with a reduction in fees. Not only that the users will receive a composite score that will track their progress on the exchange and depending on their rankings, they will also receive different benefits.
Binance have said that the main characteristics that will be tracked are volumes, total order size, the duration of the orders, bids and offer spread and weight-adjusted on specific pairs, too.
So what is the point?
Binance wants to keep attracting people (whales) to trade at their exchange. This product will enable the platform to have higher liquidity and be the best place to trade for profitable users. OKex started something similar a while back and it seems that is is a direct response to them.
One thing is for sure to keep active profitable traders happy in a very competitive market place you need to innovate and Binance are clearly doing that.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Die-hard battle between bulls or bears
The BTC/USD is traded at $7,943 and plays recklessly with the support of the long-term bearish channel ceiling. You can't rule out a raid into the channel, which can trigger a lot of stops and panic sellers.
Ethereum's technical picture improved as the coin moves above $170.00
ETH/USD touched $175.39 before retreating to $173.50 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital coin with the current market value of $18.7 billion has gained over 2%.
Ripple’s XRP defies gravity with 6% rise
Ripple’s XRP catapulted from under $0.2400 to $0.2580 in a matter of hours. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2550 with over 6% of gains since the beginning of the day.
Stellar market update: XLM/USD trapped in a range, stable despite the sell-off on the market
Stellar (XLM) has been under pressure lately losing 14% of its value in recent seven days. At the time of writing, XLM/USD is changing hands at $0.0570, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Monday.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.