Binance is the leading investor in the soon to launch Malta-based crypto-friendly bank

- Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao promises to be among the first clients at Founders bank.
- Founders Bank is expected to open in 2020 to offer tailor-made services to cryptocurrency firms.
Founders Bank will soon launch in crypto-friendly Malta. A native of the small country Paula Pandolfino has been pushing for the bank expected to open its doors in 2020. Pandolfino has Bitcoin a Bitcoin support since 2016 when she started investing in the digital currency. She now believes that a crypto bank will ensure that the field is accorded full banking services.
“Crypto will take over the world, and we need full banking services,” she told CoinDesk. “We want to be that pillar of banking for the ecosystem to support how it gets done. If anything, [we’re learning] how to wean off traditional banking and getting crypto to be that platform.”
Binance, also based in Malta is among the backers of the Founders bank which has already raised $10 million in capital. Other partners include the hedge fund Polychain Capital and the Czech firm Carduus Asset Management. However, Binance is the leading investor among the three investors.
Binance has already pledged to be among the Bank’s first clients through the CEO Changpeng Zhao. The team at Founders bank are waiting for a license and approvals but they are taking this time to learn what services their investors would prefer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) recovery stalled on approach to $8,500 - where from here?
Delphi Digital is a research company specialising in digital assets that offers an institutional-grade analysis on digital assets and decentralized networks. In its latest report, the company identified some bullish and bearish trends to be taken into consideration for the mid-term price predictions.
NEO's Da Hongfei explains the competitive edge of the project
NEO, currently the 20th largest coin with the total market value of $523 million, has lost 6.5% in recent 24 hours and about 1.2% since the beginning of the day. The coin stays close to the intraday low of $7.35.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD range-bound with bearish bias below $3.00
EOS lost over 4% of its value in recent 24 hours. The coin has been depressed during early Asian hours amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $2.96, off Monday's low of $2.86
Bitcoin price analysis: BCH/USD lock-step recovery sluggish under $240
Bitcoin Cash is still suppressed under the short-term trendline resistance. The negative correction experienced last week saw Bitcoin Cash test the primary support level at $200.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.