Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is set to open a new office in Beijing, according to sources.

The move follows a slew of announcements from China on Bitcoin and blockchain.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by traded volume Binance, is reportedly opening an office in Beijing, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Binance already has an office in the mainland of China in Shanghai. At present, the reports do not detail what type of operations will be conducted at the new office, when it opens.

The move from the exchange is somewhat in good timing, following the large recent shift in tone from China on Bitcoin and blockchain technology. The Chinese authorities recently reported to be banning any anti commentary around the technology, which followed President Xi Jinping outlining China’s new blockchain ambitions.