The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance has reportedly come across some 10 million Stellar Lumens (XLM) tokens, worth around $775,000

As detailed within a blog post from Binance, the exchange had been unknowingly receiving dividends for validating transactions on the Stellar network, which had been occurring since August 31 2018.

