The recently introduced stablecoin, First Digital USD (FDUSD), which was scheduled to be listed on Binance on July 26, 2023, at 8:00 am UTC, has been postponed until 2:00 pm UTC on July 26 due to FDUSD pairs’ liquidity providers experiencing technical issues.
In a statement, Binance said it would halt trading for FDUSD on July 26 at 9:45 am UTC and cancel all pending FDUSD orders to ensure its users’ protection. Hong Kong-based First Digital Group announced the launch of the United States dollar-pegged FDUSD on June 1.
On July 26, First Digital Group announced the upcoming debut and listing of its stablecoin on Binance.
Screenshot of the trading postponement. Source: Binance
According to the statement, FDUSD is fully backed by cash and cash equivalents held in segregated accounts within regulated financial institutions. Independent third parties regularly monitor and audit the reserves, and the stablecoin is designed to be redeemed at a 1:1 value in U.S. dollars.
Stablecoins are a class of cryptocurrencies backed by specific assets or that use algorithms to adjust their supply based on demand.
The announcement states that the FDUSD is not only intended to be a programmable digital asset but also capable of interaction with financial smart contracts, escrow services and insurance without the need for intermediaries. Furthermore, FDUSD’s compatibility with Web3 technologies enables the possibility of creating solutions in the future and further integrating with everyday transactions.
Related: USD-backed stablecoin pilot project launched by Pacific island nation of Palau
Binance rolled out a promotion offering zero maker fees for all FDUSD trading pairs. Throughout the promotional period, all users could take advantage of zero maker fees on existing FDUSD spot trading pairs, and any new FDUSD spot and margin trading pairs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
