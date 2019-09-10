Binance futures trading has been launched as announced by the CEO

- The CEO of Binance announced that its futures platform is officially live, after much testing.
- In terms of the availability, it will be “invitation-only for now”, as detailed by CZ.
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by traded volume, further expands its crypto product offering, as they announce the official launch of the Binance Futures platform for users.
The CEO of Binance Changpeng Zhao announced the official launch of it’s Binance Futures. Last week, Binance unveiled its crypto futures testnet, it was available for a period of five days and launched on two platforms Futures A and Futures B.
Both platforms, as noted above, were pitched against each other to see which one performs better. The development team at Binance created the Futures A platform whereas Binance’s crypto derivatives platform JEX created the Futures B platform.
The Binance CEO tweeted:
Released today:
- Binance Futures officially launched, invitation-only for now
- Lending batch 3
- Top menu optimization
- API: real-time tick-by-tick updates for all symbols (an industry first?) and maybe more.
