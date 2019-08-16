Binance US branch will be dedicated to serving US customers.

Former Ripple executive Catherine Coley to head the branch.

The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by adjusted trading volume is still working on the soon to launch United States branch. The CEO of Binance Changpeng Zhao while on an interview with Cheddar on Wednesday said that the exchange platform will be dedicated to serving US customers and is expected to launch in “a month or two.”

Customers in the United States were locked out of Binance global platform citing regulatory uncertainties in mid-June. However, a day after Binance announced that it is working on a dedicated exchange for the region. The platform is being developed in partnership with BAM Trading Services.

According to the announcement, BAM will operate the platform. However, the platform will be using Binance wallet and matching engine technologies. Employed to oversee the operations of the exchange is Ripple former executive Catherine Coley.