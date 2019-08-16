- Binance US branch will be dedicated to serving US customers.
- Former Ripple executive Catherine Coley to head the branch.
The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by adjusted trading volume is still working on the soon to launch United States branch. The CEO of Binance Changpeng Zhao while on an interview with Cheddar on Wednesday said that the exchange platform will be dedicated to serving US customers and is expected to launch in “a month or two.”
Customers in the United States were locked out of Binance global platform citing regulatory uncertainties in mid-June. However, a day after Binance announced that it is working on a dedicated exchange for the region. The platform is being developed in partnership with BAM Trading Services.
According to the announcement, BAM will operate the platform. However, the platform will be using Binance wallet and matching engine technologies. Employed to oversee the operations of the exchange is Ripple former executive Catherine Coley.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: It will take a catalyst to pull BTC/USD out of $9,500 - $10,000 range
Bitcoin is back under $10,000 after the recovery that stepped above $10,400 failed to hold ground. The grandparent of cryptocurrencies has managed to
Ripple price analysis: Confluence detector shows a lack of healthy resistance and support levels
Ripple is currently trending in a flag formation and is priced at $0.259. This Thursday, the bulls kicked in after the price fell to $0.242 and took the price up to $0.264.
Cardano Foundation partners with Berlin blockchain venture studio Konfidio, market reaction muted
The Cardano Foundation revealed that they have partnered up with Berlin blockchain venture studio Konfidio. The main aim of the partnership will be to execute real-world business cases on the Cardano blockchain. According to their announcement:
Bitcoin Cash market overview: BCH/USD is currently consolidating in a flag formation
BCH/USD has had a bearish start to the day and is currently trending in a flag formation. he hourly breakdown shows that the price went down to $288.35.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...