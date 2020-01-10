- Binance Charity has started the Australia Bushfire Donations project to minimize the impact of the disaster and help those in need.
- The relief project has raised 120.02 BTC ($990,954) from 19 donations so far.
The worst wildfire that Australia has ever seen has burned around 25 acres of land, killing several people, animals and destroying 5000+ buildings as of Jan 8, 2020. Binance Charity, the official charity wing of Binance, has come up with the Australia Bushfire Donations project. This is a relief effort that aims to minimize the impact of the disaster and restore the damaged areas. The economic damage caused by the bushfire is over $4.4 billion so far.
In addition to this, Binance Charity is also donating $1 million in BNB to victims. While sympathizing with the victims, this also shows the potential of blockchain technology.
Helen Hai, Head of Binance Charity Foundation said:
We feel for the people who have suffered losses in this natural disaster and we strongly want to do our part to help. It is also the original intention we had when we created Binance Charity which is to use technology to empower people and help those in need.
Up until now, the Binance Australia Bushfire Donations has received 120.02 BTC ($990,954) from 19 donations from the public. The team has clearly stated that the funds will be transferred to the victims through local organizations.
