Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced on Sept. 30 that it is removing a batch of thirty trading pairs from its listings.

Curiously, six of those trading pairs involve tokens launched on Binance Launchpad Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) platform, namely BitTorrent (BTT), Elrond (ERD), Harmony (ONE) and WINk (WIN).

Full list of trading pairs removed

Whilst not all of the trading pairs delisted include Binance Launchpad tokens, a significant 20% of them do. The full list is as follows:

“ANKR/PAX, ANKR/TUSD, ANKR/USDC, BCPT/PAX, BCPT/TUSD, BCPT/USDC, BTT/BTC, DENT/BTC, DOGE/PAX, DOGE/USDC, ERD/PAX, ERD/USDC, FTM/PAX, FTM/TUSD, FUEL/ETH, GTO/PAX, GTO/TUSD, GTO/USDC, LUN/ETH, NCASH/BNB, NPXS/BTC, ONE/PAX, ONE/TUSD, PHB/PAX, PHB/USDC, TFUEL/PAX, TFUEL/TUSD, TFUEL/USDC, WAVES/PAX, WIN/BTC.”

Binance claimed that the pairs were being removed to “improve liquidity and user trading experience,” and that the choice of trading pairs was “as requested by most project teams.”

As Cointelegraph reported on Sept. 27, Binance claimed to have assisted British prosecutors in an investigation of an online fraud that resulted in over $51 million losses by victims.