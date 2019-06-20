Binance Coin (BNB) greater support as large Singapore-based exchange KuCoin announce listing

KuCoin will now be supporting Binance Coin (BNB) a token issued by the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by traded volume, Binance.

BNB has been an outperformer this year in the market, having gained a whopping 650% since the start of 2019.

KuCoin, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange recently announced the listing of Bitcoin (BNB) on their exchange.

BNB has seen incredible growth this year, it is the seventh largest coin by market cap, which is seen at $5.02 billion, at the time of writing. The price has gained over 650% since the beginning of 2019, the outperformer across its peers.

KuCoin are set to be offering BNB trading pairs with Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT). The announcement also notes that KuCoin will support projects based on Binance’s native blockchain, Binance Chain, in addition to its native coin BNB.