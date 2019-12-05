- CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao stated that Turkey Localbitcoins.com witnessed record-breaking trading in 2018.
- He also announced that Binance will provide support for Turkish Lira.
In an interview with Cointelegraph, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao praised Turkey as one of the fastest-growing crypto countries in the world. According to him, the Turkish public and the government have played an important role in the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem. Regarding his plans for the country, CZ said:
Our goal is to serve the best interest of our Turkish community and responding to their demands. We are working to develop more services to our Turkish community and will soon. Turkish community showed a high degree of understanding of blockchain. There is a high degree of enthusiasm. Binance is now a fiat to crypto exchange. Today we have a TRY onramp to Binance.com with the help of our local partner, Papara.
He pointed out that Turkey Localbitcoins.com witnessed record-breaking trading in 2018 after the US placed trading sanctions on them following a diplomatic row. He also revealed that Binance will provide support for the Turkish Lira:
Very soon we will add direct Turkish Lira Bank Transfer to Binance. We will also add Turkish lira Pairs on binance.com. Other than that we really want to invest in Turkey heavily We also want to increase our team members somewhere between 10-20 people in the next 3 to 6 months. And if you’re looking for a job in the cryptocurrency industry please hi to us.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD eyes $6,500 if $7,000 fails to hold
Bitcoin is slightly bullish on Thursday during the Asian session. However, low volatility, low volume and poor fundamentals will continue to lag recovery. BTC is trading 0.30% high on the day after extending the bullish leg from an opening value of $7,196 to the current $$7,217.
XRP/USD keeps getting knocked down by the downward trending line
XRP/USD has dropped slightly from $0.214 to $0.213 in the early hours of Thursday. The daily price has repeatedly been thwarted by the resistance provided by the downward trending line.
Neo technical analysis: NEO/USD has fallen by 10.25% over the last five days
NEO/USD has fallen from $9.75 to $8.75, dropping by 10.25% over the last five days. The daily price is trending in a downwards channel formation and floating below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The RSI indicator is around 36.
BCH/USD bullish/bearish scenarios in the near term
Bitcoin Cash is still battered by the selloff that continues to dominate the cryptocurrency market since the week began. Besides the trading last week culminated in losses on Friday when BTC corrected from highs around $228 to levels close to $220. The selloff extended through the weekend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.