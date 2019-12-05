CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao stated that Turkey Localbitcoins.com witnessed record-breaking trading in 2018.

He also announced that Binance will provide support for Turkish Lira.

In an interview with Cointelegraph, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao praised Turkey as one of the fastest-growing crypto countries in the world. According to him, the Turkish public and the government have played an important role in the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem. Regarding his plans for the country, CZ said:

Our goal is to serve the best interest of our Turkish community and responding to their demands. We are working to develop more services to our Turkish community and will soon. Turkish community showed a high degree of understanding of blockchain. There is a high degree of enthusiasm. Binance is now a fiat to crypto exchange. Today we have a TRY onramp to Binance.com with the help of our local partner, Papara.

He pointed out that Turkey Localbitcoins.com witnessed record-breaking trading in 2018 after the US placed trading sanctions on them following a diplomatic row. He also revealed that Binance will provide support for the Turkish Lira:

Very soon we will add direct Turkish Lira Bank Transfer to Binance. We will also add Turkish lira Pairs on binance.com. Other than that we really want to invest in Turkey heavily We also want to increase our team members somewhere between 10-20 people in the next 3 to 6 months. And if you’re looking for a job in the cryptocurrency industry please hi to us.



