Binance Card owners now have access to 14 supported cryptocurrencies, including XRP, AVAX and SHIB, among others.

Binance announced on Friday that its Binance Card now supports three new altcoins. Card users now have the possibility to access their holdings of Ripple (XRP), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Avalanche (AVAX).

The Binance Card allows its holders to “convert and spend cryptocurrencies in over 60 million online and physical stores.” However, the card is only available to European citizens and, according to the website, Ukrainian refugees. Prior to the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, Binance had intentions of expanding its card reach into Ukraine by sometime this year.

With the latest addition, the card now supports 14 cryptocurrencies, including Cardano (ADA), AVAX, Binance Coin (BNB), Bitcoin (BTC), Binance USD (BUSD), Polkadot (DOT), Ethereum (ETH), S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO), FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO), Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS), SHIB, Swipe (SXP), Tether (USDT) and XRP.

New additions to the supported crypto do not change the current payment preferences for those already using the Binance Card.

This development comes one day after Binance announced its partnership with Mastercard to bring prepaid cards to Argentina. The two financial service providers will team up in an effort to broaden payment possibilities to Binance users in the country.

Argentinian clients will be able to use BTC and BNB, among other cryptocurrencies, for purchases and withdrawals wherever Mastercard is accepted.

Earlier this year, Wirex added AVAX to its already large list of currency offerings on its crypto card. The platform offers users the ability to pay in 61 different currencies, both fiat and cryptocurrencies.

Nexo also came out with a crypto card in partnership with Mastercard. Nexo announced the project back in 2019, though it finally manifested nearly three years later. Similar to the Binance Card, it is only available to residents within certain countries in Europe.