In a tweet sent out on Tuesday Binance confirmed they are looking to increase trading leverage to 5x.
In July, the massive Malta-based digital asset exchange pioneered its margin trading feature and said it would only support 3x leverage until the latest revelation.
There had been rumours flying around prior to the release that the exchange were set to step up leverage to 20x but although this is not available now who knows what they have in store for the future.
The platform also added more crypto coins to its scope of leveraged assets, which include: XLM, ETC, BCHABC, ADA, USDT, TRX, BNB, and BTC.
To put this move into perspective it is still very conservative, as some brokerages like BitMEX allow up to 100x leverage.
Although on the plus side it seems the broker is a well-trusted one in the industry as it recorded over the USD 50 million volume figure in its last monthly report.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency market update: $5 billion wiped off as Bitcoin bears take a breather
The cryptocurrency market is neither bearish or bullish during the European trading hours on Wednesday. The low trading activity is a break from two days of a continued selloff, especially for the major cryptocurrencies.
LTC/USD Technical Analysis: Nice intraday consolidation structure forming
The LTC/USD hourly chart below is showing some signs of a base formation after hitting a low of 54.10 on Tuesday. The pattern can be both a continuation and reversal pattern and it depends on which way it breaks.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD bulls continue to nurse wounds
EOS is taking a breather after a couple of days of constant battering. The downtrend is as a result of the rejection that took place at $3.69 (November high). The 50 SMA and the 100 SMA on the 4-hour chart failed to hold leading to declines below the trendline support.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD clinches to $0.2500 for dear life
Ripple’s XRP topped at $0.2586 during early Asian hours and retreated to $0.2525 by the time of writing. The downside correction stopped on approach to critical support area created by the lower boundary of the previous consolidation channel.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.