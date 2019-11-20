In a tweet sent out on Tuesday Binance confirmed they are looking to increase trading leverage to 5x.

In July, the massive Malta-based digital asset exchange pioneered its margin trading feature and said it would only support 3x leverage until the latest revelation.

There had been rumours flying around prior to the release that the exchange were set to step up leverage to 20x but although this is not available now who knows what they have in store for the future.

The platform also added more crypto coins to its scope of leveraged assets, which include: XLM, ETC, BCHABC, ADA, USDT, TRX, BNB, and BTC.

To put this move into perspective it is still very conservative, as some brokerages like BitMEX allow up to 100x leverage.

Although on the plus side it seems the broker is a well-trusted one in the industry as it recorded over the USD 50 million volume figure in its last monthly report.