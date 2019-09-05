The worlds largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance are going to launch BUSD their own stablecoin pegged to the US dollar.

The new coin has been approved by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), who previously had been very strict with cryptocurrency companies.

According to Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao the coin will be used to “unlock more financial services”. The stablecoin will be up for direct purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform, as well as for trading on Binance.com later this month.

The coin will trade against three cryptocurrencies, bitcoin (BTC), Binance coin (BNB) and XRP. Elsewhere, Binance is also preparing to launch Venus, which is said to be similar to Facebook’s upcoming stablecoin Libra.