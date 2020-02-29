- A few days back, Warren Buffet had stated that Bitcoin has “no real value” and that he wouldn’t ever own anything like it.
- Billionaire investor, Chamath Palihapitiya, feels that Buffet “is completely wrong and outdated on this point of view.”
On CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya disagreed with Warren Buffet’s earlier comment stating that cryptocurrencies have “no real value.” Palihapitiya said:
He is completely wrong and outdated on this point of view.
According to FXStreet's earlier report, Buffet had stated that Bitcoin holds no value and had compared them to “seashells.” Having been skeptical about Bitcoin for a long time, he has called it “rat poison squared,” a “mirage,” and “not a currency” in the past. Though Palihapitiya disagrees with Buffett’s stance on the potential of cryptocurrencies, he noted that he still greatly respects Buffet. “I think he’s an exceptional person. I’ve learned an enormous amount, both from afar and the few interactions I’ve had with him,” he added.
Palihapitiya has also said that everybody should have 1% of their assets in bitcoin specifically.
I don’t think when you wake up and see a coronavirus scare and the Dow down 2,000, you should not be going in and buying bitcoin. That is an idiotic strategy. I think a reasonable strategy is to say 1% of my net worth should be in something completely uncorrelated to the world and how the world works. You quietly over some period of time accumulate a position and then just never look at it again and hope that that insurance under the mattress never has to come due. But, if it does, it will protect you.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin: Is this just a small blip?
Bitcoin is moving lower on Friday but it has found some short term support. The BTC/USD found support at the 2.00 Fib extension level close to 8,500. On the topside, the area to watch for resistance is marked in red. This red zone has been used as support and resistance in the past and if broken could indicate the move lower was just a blip.
ETH/USD deadly weekly evening star followed up with another bearish candle
Ethereum price is trading in the red by 3.30% in the session on Friday. ETH/USD is running towards a complete reversal of 2020 gains.
XRP/USD is stuck in the middle of a very congested area
Ripple trades 2% lower in another down day for cryptos. The price is now between 3 key support and resistance zones.
TRX/USD looks to base out on the hourly chart
TRON bounced back on Friday despite weakness in the major coins. The price now seems to be trying to find a base.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.