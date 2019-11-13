Bifinex is readying the launch of options and gold-backed Tether for early 2020

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex set to launch options and gold-backed Tether.

CTO Paulo Ardoino was detailed that the plans are for Q1 2020 for the new products.

The Chief Technology of Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange, recently revealed that the firm’s ambitious plans for 2020. They include a debut within the options offering, in addition to gold-backed Tether. In

CTO Paulo Ardoino was speaking in a podcast with the BlockCryto, he covered ground on much of the issues ranging from the allegations of market manipulations, to then provide some details on upcoming products that Bitfinex plans to offer including options and a gold-backed stablecoin.

Ardano said:

So our goal is to launch options in Q1 2020. We are working, so in order to trade futures on Bitfinex, you have to be verified. And we are excluding, of course, also certain jurisdictions like Canada and few others, because we believe that we want to be really protective of our users.

He added: