Bifinex is readying the launch of options and gold-backed Tether for early 2020

- Cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex set to launch options and gold-backed Tether.
- CTO Paulo Ardoino was detailed that the plans are for Q1 2020 for the new products.
The Chief Technology of Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange, recently revealed that the firm’s ambitious plans for 2020. They include a debut within the options offering, in addition to gold-backed Tether. In
CTO Paulo Ardoino was speaking in a podcast with the BlockCryto, he covered ground on much of the issues ranging from the allegations of market manipulations, to then provide some details on upcoming products that Bitfinex plans to offer including options and a gold-backed stablecoin.
Ardano said:
So our goal is to launch options in Q1 2020. We are working, so in order to trade futures on Bitfinex, you have to be verified. And we are excluding, of course, also certain jurisdictions like Canada and few others, because we believe that we want to be really protective of our users.
He added:
Tether gold. I think that what excites me is to seed or give the ability of letting people to to use tether gold and having a sort of comparison between physical gold and digital gold that is bitcoin. Of course, we’ll be fully gold-backed. We are working the system to be sure that every single you know, every single tether gold is linked to a specific gold bar
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin's consolidation may turn to be a calm before the storm
Bitcoin is locked in a tight range limited by $8,800 on the upside and $8,700 on the downside. The first digital coin has recovered from Tuesday's low of $8,558.
Crypto Today: “The answer is out there, Neo”, and the virus is spreading
- The top 3 cryptocurrencies have been extending the trend of low volatility. Bitcoin is dropping by -0.84% ($8,737), Ethereum is losing -0.64% ($185.9) while XRP is sideways, edging up +0.12% ($0.2725).
NEO price analysis: Bulls drive NEO/USD above $13.00
NEO reached the recent top at $13.27 during early Asian hours before retreating to $12.99 by the time of writing. The 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $918 million, has gained nearly 15% on a day-to-day basis and 7% since the beginning of the day.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD hovers above $0.2700 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP hit $0.2752 during early Asian hours, however, the upside proved to be short-lived. By the time of writing, XRP/USD resumed the decline and returned to $0.2730.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.