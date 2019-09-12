Biance.US user account registration kicks off on September 18

Binance.US to open registration of user accounts in preparation for live trading

Deposits will be allowed for BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH and Litecoin cryptoassets.

Binance cryptocurrency exchange new United States branch will commence user account registration on September 18 at 08:00 Easter Time. The registration for interested traders is set to start early to give way for live trading launch.

The announcement made via Binance.US Medium channel was signed by the CEO Catherin Coley. The exchange will also allow deposits for various cryptoassets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.

“During this initial registration phase, you will be able to sign up for a Binance.US account and select the tier of verification required to achieve your desired withdrawal limits. Once verified, you will be able to make deposits across the initial selection of digital assets. Shortly after registration opens, we will provide an update detailing when trading will go live for specific pairs,” Binance.US explained.

The date for the commencement of the live trading will be communicated following the registration opening. All verified accounts will have access to the digital asset marketplace as soon as live trading begins.