Berkshire Hathaway invests $1b in Brazilian Digital Bank Nubank, reduces Mastercard, Visa positions

The share purchase was made in the last quarter of 2021, according to an SEC filing.
Berkshire Hathaway bought $1 billion in shares of Brazilian digital bank Nubank in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a 13F SEC filing.
-
In December 2021, when Nubank went public, Berkshire Hathaway reportedly acquired 30 million shares for a total of $250 million. At that time, Nubank's valuation reached $41.5 billion.
-
In the fourth quarter of 2021, Berkshire also sold 1.27 million shares of VISA and 302,000 shares of Mastercard.
-
In June 2021, Berkshire Hathaway invested $500 million in Nubank by leading the extension of a Series G funding round.
-
Although Nubank does not allow trading in cryptocurrencies, its investment unit, NuInvest, allows users to invest in crypto ETFs, according to the company website.
-
In 2018, Berkshire Hathaway CEO of Warren Buffett called bitcoin "rat poison squared."
